The Blossburg Memorial Library is open for browsing and computer use on from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday and from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays. We also still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask; call us for more information and to make an appointment.
We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before closing time each day for cleaning and sanitizing.
We still ask that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everyone has a chance to come inside.
Our next Book Club meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing “The Library Book,” a bestseller by Susan Orlean. Read this true tale that is part investigation and part story about libraries and librarians. It’s a must read if you appreciate libraries. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you. Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information.
Remember that e-books, audio books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.