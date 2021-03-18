The Blossburg Memorial Library is now open for browsing and computer use from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays. We also still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call us for more information and to make an appointment).
We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing. We are still asking that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everybody has a chance to come inside.
We will begin live Book Club meetings again in March, as long as local conditions permit. Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing “The Great Alone,” a novel by bestselling author, Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you. We can’t wait to see you. Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books, audio books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.