Today

Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.