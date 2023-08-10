The Blossburg Memorial Library is partnering with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum this fall and will host a number of STEM afternoons at the library.
Join us after school on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room for “3D Printing & Design.” Bring your creations to life with 3D printers. Free for kids ages 5 and up. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity.
Adult Yoga in the mornings is coming back. Instructor Jeanne Gaugler makes it fun and simple. All levels are welcome. Adult Yoga is free and will be held on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. from Aug. 29 through Oct. 31.
The library’s next Book Club meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. We will discuss “Sisters in Arms,” by Kaia Alderson. Join us to discuss this historical novel about the daring Black women of the 6888th, who served during World War II, and whose stories should not be forgotten. Stop by anytime to borrow a copy of the book — anybody can join us.
For information on any library programs or activities, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.