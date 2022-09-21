The Blossburg Memorial Library is open Monday to Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Free adult yoga with instructor Jeanne Gaugler is held on Tuesdays through Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. Free to participants thanks to a generous program grant from the Ward Foundation.
Our fall session of Preschool/Homeschool Story Hour runs on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through Oct. 25. The front and side doors (ramp for strollers) are opened at 10:45 a.m. Caregivers and children socialize, listen to books and are engaged in fun and educational activities. Held upstairs in the library, participants are free to stay afterwards to check out library materials. Groups are welcome.
Join us for “Music to Grow On” for kids ages 0-5 year olds and their caregivers. Facilitated by Momentum Music Services and provided free to participants thanks to a generous grant from the Jones Foundation of Blossburg, this fun program will foster an early love of reading and music. Free book for participants. Held on Fridays at 11 a.m. from Oct. 7 through Nov. 11. Please pre-register as space is limited; forms can be found at the library and on Facebook.
Join our book club. Come every month or only when you wish to discuss a certain book on the last Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. September’s book selection is “Daughter of the Reich,” by Louise Fein. Join us for a discussion on Sept. 27 about this novel that journeys into love, survival, tumult and tragedy during WWII.
Get ready, because we are gearing up for our annual Friends of the Library Booksale. Held in the library’s Community Room on Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Sunday will be bag day.
Do you love to read or just want to do something to support your community? We are currently looking for circulation volunteers. Interested in learning more? Stop in or give us a call.
