Support the Blossburg Memorial Library by buying tickets for our fabulous November Basket Raffle. We have 30 baskets on display at the library and on Facebook through all of November (plus, we have tickets for a quilt raffle too). Tickets are only $1 and your chances can go on whichever baskets you like.
Thanks to all the businesses and individuals who donated baskets. Check on our Facebook page to see who all the donors are and be sure to thank them for supporting the library. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 30 at the library, from a Friend of the library or from library staff.
November’s Book Club book is “Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover. Stop by the library to borrow a copy of this book. We will be discussing it on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Feel free to stop by even if you haven’t read the book.
The library’s Saturday hours are back from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in on a Saturday to say hi and thank a volunteer for helping. Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out. Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.