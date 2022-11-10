It’s time for the Friends of the Library November Basket Raffle with 34 baskets. Tickets are sold from Nov. 1-30 and are $1 each. Proceeds support the library. Drawing to be held on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. You need not be present to win. Thanks to all who donated baskets and items.
The library will host a “Small Town Christmas” open house and celebration on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There’s refreshments, games, door prizes and social time. And, of course, check out the basket raffle. We’ll have a story time at 1 p.m. and free books will be given away to all kids. Held upstairs in the library.
Our next Book Club is on Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Join us to discuss “Gorilla and the Bird” by Zack McDermott, a memoir of madness and a mother’s love. Stop in to borrow a copy of the book.
Did you know that we’ve got a Mahjong group that plays every Wednesday afternoon at 12:15 p.m.? Join us in the Community Room. Beginners welcome.
As we move into the colder weather, you may need an indoor space to host your parties...look no further. The library has you covered. We’ve got a large space with chairs and tables for rent on weekends. Give us a call to learn more — very affordable.
Do you love to read or just want to do something to support your community? We are currently looking for circulation volunteers. Interested in learning more? Stop in or give us a call. Follow us on Facebook and contact us at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for information.