Season’s greetings from the Blossburg Memorial Library. Thanks to all those who supported us this year with donations, purchases of basket raffle tickets, donations of items for our basket raffle, book sale donations and purchases, and just for using the library and attending our programs. We appreciate our patrons and our community.
The library has added hours on Mondays and Saturdays. We are now open on Mondays from 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon-6 p.m., Fridays from 2-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon.
Our December book club will be pushed back a week to accommodate the holidays. We will discuss “Hidden Figures” by Margo Lee Shetterly on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. The #1 New York Times Bestseller inspired a film and tells the untold story of the black women mathematicians who helped win the space race. Stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out at the circulation desk.
We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss Township, Covington Township, Putnam Township, Hamilton Township or Ward Township. If interested, please send us a letter of interest with your contact information.
Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.