The Blossburg Memorial Library is gearing up for summer. We will host numerous live, free programs for people of all ages, starting in June. Details are coming soon. Follow us on Facebook for all the updates.
In the meantime, we have lots of fun activities planned in May. Musician Jay Smar will present “Folklore & Coal Mining Songs of Northeast PA” in the library’s Community Room on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. This free concert is filled with stories and facts about coal mining, and the everyday struggles and life of the coal miner in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Vocals are accompanied by guitar, claw-hammer banjo and other instruments; to emulate the mining musicians of this region, Jay sings, fiddles and flat-foot clog-dances. Jay brings along his photos and displays of historical coal mining ephemera.
Everybody is sure to enjoy his performance and learn something about Pennsylvania history. It’s free and open to the public, thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Light refreshments will be provided.
The library will continue hosting evening yoga classes for adults of all ages on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through June 14 (no class on Tuesday, May 31 after Memorial Day). It’s free, but donations to the library are appreciated. Arrive early — space may need to be limited. Held in the Community Room.
Preschool/ Homeschool Story Hour will continue on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. until May 24. Children and their caregivers socialize, listen to books and are engaged in fun and educational activities. Groups are welcome.
Our May book club will be held on Tuesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will discuss “Saving Simon,” a true story by Jon Katz. This heartwarming book shares how a rescue donkey taught the author the meaning of compassion. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
For further information about these and other programs, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or check the library’s Facebook page.