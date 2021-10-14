Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.