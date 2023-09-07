The Blossburg Memorial Library will offer free beginners tai chi classes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 11 through Oct. 30.
Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art, incorporating core strength, focused movements and controlled breathing to create bodily self-awareness. It consists of a series of gentle exercises that help create harmony between the mind and body movements are fluid and slow, allowing the body to relax.
It can be beneficial for one’s overall health, flexibility, strength and balance, and is a welcoming exercise for those with pain, stiffness, poor balance and other physical limitations. It is suited for all individuals due to the overall gentle physical approach.
Instructor Trudi Dibble is a long-time therapist assistant, who became certified as a tai chi instructor in 2017. She incorporates her nearly 40-year long career in physical therapy into the way she teaches tai chi, making the already strengthening martial art more beneficial. We expect this class to fill up very quickly, so please pre-register.
The library will offer American Sign Language classes, instructed by Chris Chester, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Are you an educator, emergency services worker, a business owner, work with the public, or just want to improve communications with your child? Join us for this exciting series of free classes. We will meet every other week through Dec. 14. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information on any library programs or activities, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.