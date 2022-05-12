The Blossburg Memorial Library is gearing up for summer. We will host numerous live, free programs starting in June. Details are coming soon. Follow us on Facebook for all the updates.
In the meantime, we have lots of activities in May. Musician Jay Smar will present “Folklore & Coal Mining Songs of Northeast PA,” in the library’s Community Room on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. This concert is filled with stories about coal mining, the everyday struggles and life of the coal miner in northeast Pennsylvania.
Vocals are accompanied by guitar, claw-hammer banjo and other instruments to emulate the mining musicians of this region, Jay sings, fiddles, and flat-foot clog-dances. Jay brings his photos and displays of historical coal mining ephemera. Everyone is sure to enjoy his performance and learn something about Pennsylvania history.
It’s free and open to the public, thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Light refreshments will be provided. Join us at the library to meet and welcome Jay and to kick off Blossburg’s annual Coal Festival (held in Island Park on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28).
The library will continue hosting evening yoga classes for adults of all ages on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through June 14 (no class on Tuesday, May 31 after the Memorial Day weekend). It’s free, but donations to the library are appreciated. Arrive early;- space may be limited in the Community Room.
Preschool/ Homeschool Story Hour will continue on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. until May 24. Children and their caregivers socialize, listen to books and are engaged in fun and educational activities. Groups are welcome.
Our May book club will be held on Tuesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will discuss “Saving Simon,” a true story by Jon Katz. This heartwarming book shares how a rescue donkey taught the author the meaning of compassion. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
For further information about these and other programs, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or check the library’s Facebook page.