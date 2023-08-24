The Blossburg Memorial Library will once again host Adult Yoga in the mornings, starting on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. Instructor Jeanne Gaugler makes it fun and simple. All levels are welcome. It’s free. We will meet on Tuesdays through Oct. 31.
We are excited to announce that the library will host Adult Tai Chi classes, instructed by Trudi Dibble. Join us on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 11 through Oct. 30. We expect this class to fill up very quickly, so please pre-register.
The library will begin American Sign Language classes, instructed by Chris Chester, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Are you an educator, emergency services worker, a business owner, work with the public or just want to improve communications with your child? Join us for this exciting series of free classes. We will meet every other week through Dec. 7. Pre-registration is recommended.
The library’s next Book Club meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. We will discuss “Sisters in Arms,” by Kaia Alderson. Join us to discuss this historical novel about the daring Black women of the 6888th, who served during World War II, and whose stories should not be forgotten. Stop by anytime to borrow a copy of the book; anybody can join us.
We’re partnering with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to host STEM afternoons at the library once a month. Join us afterschool on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room for “3D Printing & Design.” Bring your creations to life with 3D printers. Free for kids ages 5 and up.
For information on any library programs or activities, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.