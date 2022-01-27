Blossburg Memorial Library is currently open on Mondays from 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon-6 p.m., Fridays from 2-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon.
We are looking for library lovers to help volunteer at the circulation desk. We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss Township, Covington Township, Putnam Township, Hamilton Township or Ward Township. If interested in these opportunities, give us a call, stop in or send us a letter of interest with your contact information.
Our February book club will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing Harlen Coben’s, “Caught.” This thriller tells the tale of a missing girl, the community stunned by her loss, the predator who may have taken her, and the reporter who suddenly realizes she can’t trust her own instincts about this story – or the motives of the people around her. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.