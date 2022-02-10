Blossburg Memorial Library is currently open on Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
We are looking for library lovers to help volunteer at the circulation desk. We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss, Covington, Putnam, Hamilton or Ward townships. If interested in these opportunities, give us a call, stop in or send us a letter of interest with your contact information.
Senior Yoga is coming back for free. Join us for a nine-week class on Tuesdays from Feb. 22 through April 19 at 9 a.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be using chairs. Gentle Yoga boosts balance, benefits breathing, increases strength and flexibility, and improves posture and well-being. While this class focuses on seniors, anyone who feels their health may benefit can attend. Registration forms are available at the library and are posted on Facebook.
Our book club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will discussing Harlen Coben’s, “Caught.” This thriller tells the tale of a missing girl, the community stunned by her loss, the predator who may have taken her, and the reporter who suddenly realizes she can’t trust her own instincts about this story – or the motives of the people around her. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
Did you know that the library rents out our downstairs Community Room for parties and gatherings? It’s very affordable and helps support the library. Give us a call to see if we can help you with your next party or meeting space.
Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.