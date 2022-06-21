The Blossburg Memorial Library has programs this summer for kids and teens. SummerQuest/Summer Reading is held on Thursdays to July 21 at 11 a.m. Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Swim over to the library for projects, games, crafts, books, prizes and STEAM activities. This program is for kids ages 4-12, but younger and older siblings are welcome.
Our Ancient Undersea Reptile Show will be held on June 17 at 2 p.m. Field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will take you and your children on a scientific exploration of the ancient seas from 70 million years ago. Afterwards, kids can participate in the Dig Workshop and learn how to dig up ancient fossils and identify them.
Yoga & Arts Camp, facilitated by retired teacher Sue Greene, will be held June 20-24 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day. Ages 5-12 will have the opportunity to have fun being active and creative.
Songs of the Sea Music Program, led by Momentum Music Services, will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from June 21-July 26 for kids ages 5-12. This program will take kids on a voyage through songs and instruments associated with boats and the ocean.
Join us on June 23 at 11 a.m. as we host Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum for “Save the Ocean: Oceans of Possibilities.” Meet live turtles and learn how to help our ocean friends.
Kids programs planned for July include, “An Animal Adventure,” featuring live exotic animals on July 12 at 1 p.m. and “Enchanted Yoga,” to be held Monday-Friday, July 25-29, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
In August, we will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for “Baby Shark & Friends” on Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., and Johna Neal will present “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour” on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.
Teens are invited to join us at the library July 18-22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. each day for “Teen Summer Chill.” Teens are welcome to be themselves at the library. We’ll do some yoga to relax, some art to get creative and there will be plenty of time to hang out with friends.
All programs are free to participants, thanks to grants and donations from individuals, community groups and foundations including the Ward Foundation, the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library and the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance.
Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details and just to say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information.