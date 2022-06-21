Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.