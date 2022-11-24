It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Blossburg Memorial Library. It’s time for the Friends of the Library November Basket Raffle. Baskets are on display at the library and on Facebook. Tickets are sold from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 and are only $1 each. Buy as many as you like and choose which of 34 baskets to take a chance on. Please be generous, proceeds support the library. Drawing to be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. You need not be present to win. Thanks to all of the community businesses and individuals who donated baskets and items. Baskets make great Christmas presents — come support us.
The library will host a Small Town Christmas Open House and Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stop in to say hi, enjoy refreshments, play some games, win a door prize, use the library and hang out with friends. And, of course, check out the display of 34 baskets and purchase some basket raffle tickets. We’ll also have a story time at 1 p.m. and free books will be given away to all kids who attend. Fun for the whole family — come join us. Held upstairs in the library.
Our next Book Club is on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Join us to discuss “Gorilla and the Bird,” by Zack McDermott, a memoir of madness and a mother’s love. Stop in anytime to borrow a copy of the book.
Did you know that we’ve got a Mahjong group that plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.? Join us in the Community Room. Beginners are welcome.
As we move into the colder weather, you may need an affordable indoor space to host your parties. Look no further, the library has you covered. We have a large space with chairs and tables for rent on weekends. Give us a call to learn more.
Do you love to read or just want to do something to support your community? We are currently looking for circulation volunteers. Interested in learning more? Stop in or give us a call. Follow us on Facebook for updates and contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information.