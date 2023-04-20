The Blossburg Memorial Library has increased our Saturday hours; we will now be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday.
Morning Yoga at the Blossburg Memorial Library continues on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through May 2. This program is free to participants thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. We will also host a free six-week evening yoga session starting on April 13. This will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through May 18. This session is free to participants thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of the Library.
Preschool Story Hour is back and runs on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through May 30. Kids and their caregivers will have a fun time socializing, listening to books and participating in educational activities. It’s free and fun.
Our next book club meeting will be on Tuesday, April 25 at 4 p.m. This month we are discussing “The Island of Sea Women,” a historical novel by Lisa See. Feel free to attend even if you haven’t read the book and bring a friend. We always have a great discussion each month.
National Library week is April 23-29 and is a time to celebrate libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support. The theme for National Library Week 2023 is “There’s More to the Story,” illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections, available in a variety of formats, libraries offer so much more.
Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, story times, STEM programming, art initiatives and lectures. And library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.
At the Blossburg Memorial Library, patrons and community members will be invited to celebrate National Library week by engaging with the library in a variety of ways on Facebook and in person at the library. Check the library’s Facebook page or stop in for details and a chance to win prizes every day during National Library Week.
Join us for Community/Family Game Night on Tuesday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Not only will we have a variety of board games available, but there will be pizza and snacks. Free and fun for all ages.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information on any of our programs or initiatives and follow us on Facebook to see all of our updates.