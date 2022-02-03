Blossburg Memorial Library is open Mondays 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays noon-6 p.m., Fridays 2-4 p.m., and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. We are looking for library lovers to volunteer at the circulation desk.
We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss Township, Covington Township, Putnam Township, Hamilton Township or Ward Township. If interested, give us a call, stop in or send us a letter of interest.
Our February book club will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing Harlen Coben’s, “Caught.” This thriller tells the tale of a missing girl, the community stunned by her loss, the predator who may have taken her, and the reporter who suddenly realizes she can’t trust her own instincts about this story – or the motives of the people around her. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
Did you know that the library rents out our downstairs Community Room? It’s very affordable and helps support the library. Give us a call to see if we can help you with your next party or meeting space.
For more information: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.