The Blossburg Memorial Library will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for “Baby Shark & Friends” on Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Learn about different instruments and types of music while we sing and dance to our favorites. Groups are welcome.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m., Johna Neal, Blossburg and Liberty Elementary Schools counselor, will present “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour.” Kids will receive a free book and learn about planting and caring. This program is free to participants thanks to generous funding from the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance.
Adult Yoga is coming back. Instructor Jeanne Gaugler makes it simple for all levels. Join us for this free 10-week class Tuesdays at 9 a.m. from Aug. 16 through Oct. 18.
Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details and just to say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information.