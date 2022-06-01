Seniors (and anybody else who wants to join in),come meet some Amazing Animals at the Blossburg Memorial Library on Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Join us as we host Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum in the library’s Community Room. The friendly Tanglewood staff will bring a variety of animals for you to meet and learn about including reptiles, amphibians, arthropods, mammals and birds. Groups are welcome. Bring a friend, make some new friends, and have some fun at the library. Coffee will be provided.
Summer programs for kids at the library will kick off on Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. with SummerQuest/Summer Reading. Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Swim over to the library for projects, games, crafts, books, prizes and STEAM activities. Held through July 21, this program is for kids ages 4-12, but younger and older siblings are welcome.
If you like dinosaurs, you will love our Ancient Undersea Reptile Show to be held on Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will be back to take you and your children on a scientific exploration of the ancient seas from 70 million years ago. Meet Molly the Mosasaur, a 15-foot ancient undersea reptile, along with other creatures that lived with Molly including an “X” fish and a baby crocodile. After the show, kids can participate in the Dig Workshop and learn how to dig up ancient fossils and how to identify them.
The library will also hold a number of other programs this summer including Songs of the Sea and Yoga & Arts Camp/Songs of the Sea is a musical 6-week program for 5-12 year olds, facilitated by Momentum Music Services. It will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from June 21-July 26. Yoga and Arts Camp will inspire your child to be active and creative. It will be held Monday-Friday, June 20-24 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. each day.
The Blossburg Memorial Library will also host many other programs during the summer. Check our Facebook page for details and registration forms. All programs are free to participants, thanks to generous grants and donations from individuals and various community groups and foundations including the Ward Foundation and the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. You can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details, and just to say hi.