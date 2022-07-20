It’s not too late to sign up for programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library this summer. For kids ages 6-12, Enchanted Yoga will feature fun enchanted yoga poses and extraordinary projects including creating enchanted forest fairy and elf masks, wings, wands and fairy or elf homes. There will also be prizes and snacks. Monday through Friday, July 25-29, 1:30-4 p.m. Those participating in other local programs can come late. This program is free to participants thanks to generous funding from the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance.
We will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for, “Baby Shark & Friends,” on Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Learn about different instruments and types of music while we sing and dance to our favorites. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m., Johna Neal, Blossburg & Liberty Elementary Schools Counselor, will present, “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour.” Kids will receive a free book and learn about planting and caring. This program is free to participants thanks to generous funding from the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance. Pre-registration is not required for these programs and groups are welcome.
Adults, join us on Wednesday afternoons for Mahjong in the Community Room. This starts at 12:30 p.m. and all levels are welcome. Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. and is open to everybody, even if you haven’t read or finished the book. This month’s book is “The End of Your Life Book Club,” by Will Schwalbe. Join us on July 26 as we discuss this memoir that is part tribute to the author’s late mother and part testimony to the enduring power of books. Stop by the library anytime to borrow a copy of the book.
Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details, and just to say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information.