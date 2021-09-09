It’s back-to-school-time, but programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library continue.
Senior Yoga is coming back. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. All levels are welcome. While the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library. We will be using chairs, but if you prefer a mat, please bring your own.
Sign your kids up for Yoga & Art this fall. This fun and unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative, while having fun. Classes are Thursdays, Sept. 16 through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7) from 4-5:30 p.m. For children in grades 1 through 6, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Pre-registration is required as space is limited; forms can be found on library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
September’s book club book is “The Bookman’s Tale,” a novel by Charlie Lovett. Read this thrilling new Shakespearean mystery which you will enjoy if you love books. Come pick up the book anytime at the library. Meeting to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.
We are pleased to announce the dates for our fantastic Friends of the Library Book Sale Fundraiser: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10. Make note of the dates; more details are to come. We are still accepting donations for our sale of books, DVDs and audio books in good and clean condition. Donations can be placed in the container behind the library.
Do you love the library? We’re looking for some volunteers to help us. Give us a call or stop by to ask for more information. For further details on library happenings, contact us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.