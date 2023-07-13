Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.