The folk music duo Simple Gifts will visit the Blossburg Memorial Library on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20. Kids and adults are invited to participate in Music Camp on both days from 1:45 to 4 p.m. Simple Gifts will teach participants how to play a variety of folk instruments; no musical experience is necessary. Snacks are provided.
Simple Gifts will also host a musicians’ workshop on Wednesday, July 19 from 7-9 p.m. Advanced or beginner musician, professional or amateur, young or old – this is for you. You are invited to jam and work with Simple Gifts. Refreshments will be provided.
The library will host a free public concert by Simple Gifts on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. They will play folk and world music using 10-12 different instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, hammered dulcimer, banjo, psaltery, shruti box, baritone fiddle and banjolin. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
These unique programming opportunities with Simple Gifts have been made available thanks to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ Entry to Project Stream grant program administered by the Community Giving Foundation in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
All Together Now Summer Reading continues on Tuesdays through July 25 from 10-11 a.m. Children ages 4-12 will learn about friendship, kindness and teamwork and will work “All Together Now” while listening to stories, making crafts, playing games and learning new things.
On Thursday, July 27 from 6-7:30 p.m., instructor Chris Chester will facilitate “Learning to Sign Together.” This unique workshop will teach the basics of American Sign Language to adults and teens.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival will visit the library on Monday, July 31 from 10-11 a.m. All ages are invited to listen to professional musicians, learn about their instruments and hear different types of sounds and genres of music.
Tanglewood Nature Center will return on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. with live animals. People of all ages are invited to learn about, meet and touch a variety of creatures. This is sure to be a fun and exciting time for everyone.
Space may be limited for some children’s programs and pre-registration is recommended. For information on any of the aforementioned programs, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.