It’s not too late to sign up for programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library this summer.

Teens and tweens, need something free and fun to do? The library will hold a program for you from 1:30-4 p.m. Monday to Friday, July 18-22. It includes minute meditations, yoga, acting out short dramas, painting, creating collages, tie dyeing, making an herbal salve and more.

Kids ages 6-12 can enjoy a magical time at the library from 1:30-4 p.m. Monday to Friday, July 25-29 with Enchanted Yoga. It features yoga and projects including creating enchanted forest fairy and elf masks, wings, wands, and fairy or elf homes. Those participating in other programs can come late.

These programs are free thanks to funding from the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance.

SummerQuest/Summer Reading continues on Thursdays through July 21 at 11 a.m. Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. The library has projects, games, crafts, books, prizes and STEAM activities for kids ages 4-12, but siblings are welcome.

“Songs of the Sea” music program, facilitated by Momentum Music Services, continues on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through July 26 for kids ages 5-12. This program will take kids on a nautical voyage through songs and instruments associated with boats, the ocean and its creatures. There is still space in both programs.

We will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for “Baby Shark & Friends” on Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m., Johna Neal, Blossburg and Liberty Elementary schools counselor, will present “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour.” Kids will receive a free book and learn about planting and caring. This program is free thanks to funding from the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance. Pre-registration is not required; groups are welcome.

Adults, join us on Wednesday afternoons for mahjong in the Community Room. All levels welcome at 12:30 p.m. The Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. and is open to everybody, even if you haven’t read or finished the book. This month’s book is “The End of Your Life Book Club” by Will Schwalbe. Join us on July 26 as we discuss this memoir that is part tribute to the author’s late mother and part testimony to the enduring power of books. Stop by the library to borrow a copy of the book.

Feel free to stop in to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details and just say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information.