Blossburg Memorial Library is currently open on Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

We are looking for library lovers to help volunteer at the circulation desk. We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss Township, Covington Township, Putnam Township, Hamilton Township or Ward Township. If interested in these opportunities, give us a call, stop in or send us a letter of interest with your contact information.

Senior Yoga is back and free. Held on Tuesdays through April 19 at 9 a.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Yoga boosts balance, benefits breathing, increases strength and flexibility, and improves posture and well-being. While this class focuses on seniors, anybody who feels their health may benefit can attend.

Registration forms are available at the library and are posted on Facebook.

Our March book club will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing a novel by Natasha Boyd, “The Indigo Girl.” This piece of historical fiction, set between 1739 and 1744, tells the tale of one of South Carolina’s preeminent historical figures, Eliza Lucas Pinckney. Her empowering story of persistence is filled with romance, intrigue, forbidden friendships, and political and financial threats.

These themes weave together to form the story of a remarkable young woman whose actions were before their time. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.

Did you know that the library rents out our downstairs Community Room for parties and gatherings? It’s very affordable and helps support the library; give us a call to see if we can help you with your next party or meeting space.

Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.