Even though it’s almost back-to-school time, the Blossburg Memorial Library will continue to provide free programs to the public. Make new friends, spend time with old friends and family. The library is fun and has something for everyone.
We’re partnering with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to host STEM afternoons at the library once a month. Join us afterschool on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room for “3D Printing & Design.” Bring your creations to life with 3D printers. Free for kids ages 5 and up. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity. Programs will also be offered on Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30.
Adult Yoga in the mornings is coming back. Instructor Jeanne Gaugler makes it fun and simple. All levels are welcome. It’s free Tuesdays at 9 a.m. from Aug. 29 through Oct. 31.
The library’s next Book Club meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. We will discuss “Sisters in Arms,” by Kaia Alderson. Join us to discuss this historical novel about the daring Black women of the 6888th, who served during World War II, and whose stories should not be forgotten. Stop by anytime to borrow a copy of the book; anybody can join us.
For information on any library programs or activities, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.