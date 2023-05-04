Thanks to everybody who visited the Blossburg Memorial Library and engaged with us on social media during National Library Week. We had a great time celebrating libraries, library workers’ contributions and promoting library use and support.
Remember that at libraries, “There’s More to the Story.” In addition to books, available in a variety of formats, libraries offer so much more. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, story times, STEM programming, art initiatives and lectures.
Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.
The library will host a large yard sale on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser. Tables can be rented for $10 to anyone who wants to sell their items. For shoppers, there will be many tables selling a variety of items. Please come support us. It will be held, rain or shine, in our Community Room and in our parking lot, if weather permits.
Evening Yoga continues at the Blossburg Memorial Library on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through May 18.
Preschool/Homeschool Story Hour is held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through May 30. Kids and their caregivers will have a fun time socializing, listening to books and participating in educational activities. It’s free and fun.
The next meeting of our Book Club will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m. We will discuss “Home Reading Service,” a novel by Fabio Morabito. Stop by anytime to borrow a copy of this book. Anybody can join us, even if they haven’t read the book yet; feel free to bring a friend.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information on any of our programs or initiatives and follow us on Facebook to see all of our updates.