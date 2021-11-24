Come visit the Blossburg Memorial Library during our Small Town Christmas Open House on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by to say hi, warm up and have some homemade cookies. There will be door prizes, giveaways, activities, contests, coloring activities and free books for all kids who visit.
Get your basket raffle tickets while you’re visiting and see all the prizes on display. Learn about what the library has to offer and what the Friends of the Library do to support the library. Held upstairs in the library, this event is hosted and sponsored by the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. All ages are welcome and we will offer normal library services during the event, as well.
Support the library by buying tickets for our fabulous November Basket Raffle. We have 30 baskets on display at the library and on Facebook through the entire month of November (plus, we have tickets for a quilt raffle, too). Tickets are only $1 and your chances can go on whichever baskets you like.
Thanks to all the businesses and individuals who donated baskets – check on our Facebook page to see who all the donors are and be sure to thank them for supporting the library. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 30 at the library, from a Friend of the library or from library staff.
November’s Book Club book is “Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover. Stop by the library to borrow a copy of this book. We will discuss it on Tuesday, November. 30 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Feel free to stop by even if you haven’t read the book.
We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out!. Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.