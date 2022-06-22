The Blossburg Memorial Library has an ocean of free program offerings this summer, for kids and teens. SummerQuest/Summer Reading is held on Thursdays through July 21 at 11 a.m. Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities.
Swim over to the library for projects, games, crafts, books, prizes and STEAM activities. This program is for kids ages 4-12, but younger and older siblings are welcome.
Songs of the Sea Music Program, facilitated by Momentum Music Services, will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through July 26 for kids ages 5-12. This program will take kids on a nautical voyage through songs and instruments associated with boats and the ocean and its creatures.
Kids programs planned for July include, “An Animal Adventure,” featuring live exotic animals on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. and, “Enchanted Yoga,” to be held Monday-Friday, July 25-19, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. In August, we will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for “Baby Shark & Friends” on Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., and Johna Neal will present “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour” on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. Kids will learn about planting and caring.
Teens are invited to join us at the library during the week of July 18-22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. each day for “Teen Summer Chill.” No pressure; teens are welcome to be themselves at the library. We’ll do some yoga to relax, some art to get creative and there will be plenty of time to hang out with friends.
All programs are free to participants, thanks to generous grants and donations from individuals and various community groups and foundations including the Ward Foundation, the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library and the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance.
Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details, and just to say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information.