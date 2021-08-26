Summer may be almost over, but programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library continue.
Senior Yoga is coming back. Classes are on Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. All levels are welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation.
Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library. We will be using chairs, but if you prefer a mat, bring your own.
Sign your kids up for Yoga & Art this fall. This fun and unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative, while having fun. Held on Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7) at 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. For children in grades first through sixth, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Pre-registration is required as space is limited; forms can be found on library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
This month’s book club meeting will be held on Tuesday, August. 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing Josh Magnotta’s, “A Sweet, Soft Glow,” a sci-fi suspenseful thriller that partly takes place in rural Pennsylvania.
We are pleased to announce the dates for our fantastic Friends of the Library Book Sale fundraiser: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10. Make note of the dates; more details will follow. We are still accepting donations for our sale of books, DVDs and audio books in good and clean condition. Donations can be placed in the container behind the library.
For further details on library happenings, stop by the library or contact us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.