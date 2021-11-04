It’s time for the fabulous Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library Basket Raffle. Thirty baskets are on display at the library and on Facebook through the entire month of November. Tickets are only $1 and support the library. Thanks to all the businesses and individuals who donated baskets; check on Facebook to see who all the donors are and be sure to thank them for supporting the library.
November’s Book Club book is “Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover. Stop by the library to borrow a copy of this book. We will be discussing it on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Feel free to stop by even if you haven’t read the book.
The library’s Saturday hours are back from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in on a Saturday to say hi and thank a volunteer for helping.
Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out. Stop in, email or call for more information about our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.