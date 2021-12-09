Season’s greetings from the Blossburg Memorial Library. Thanks to all those who have supported us this year with donations, purchases of basket raffle tickets, donations of items for our basket raffle, book sale donations and purchases, and just for using the library and attending our programs. We appreciate our patrons and our community.
The library is open on Monday from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from noon-6 p.m., Friday from 2-4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Our December book club will be pushed back a week to accommodate the holidays. We will discuss “Hidden Figures,” by Margo Lee Shetterly on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Join us to discuss the #1 New York Times Best Seller that tells the untold story of the black women mathematicians who helped win the space race. Stop in to pick up a copy of the book.
We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out at the circulation desk.
We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss, Covington, Putnam, Hamilton or Ward townships. If interested, please send us a letter of interest with your contact information.
Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.