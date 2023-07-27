The Blossburg Memorial Library's free program offerings continue all summer. The library is partnering with Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to host STEM programming for ages 5-12. On Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m., we will “Engineer Together” and make catapults. Participants will get to launch projectiles. This exciting partnership will continue in the fall will new and exciting activities once a month after school.
On Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., instructor Chris Chester will facilitate "Learning to Sign Together." This unique workshop will teach the basics of American Sign Language to adults and teens. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival will visit the library on Monday, July 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are invited to listen to professional musicians, learn about their instruments, and hear different types of sounds and genres of music.
“Gardening Together” for kids of all ages and their caregivers continues on three more Mondays from 1:30 to 3 p.m.: July 31; Aug.t 7 and 14. Guided by Blossburg’s Plant Nanny, participants will learn valuable gardening skills, growing vegetables from seedling to harvest. All supplies are included and everybody will take home veggies at the end of the program.
Adult Craft Nights and Kids Craft Nights will be held simultaneously two more times during the summer. Adults will craft and socialize upstairs, while children of all ages will create projects downstairs, supervised by library staff. Anybody can attend, even without children and artistic or crafty skills are not necessary. All supplies will be included, as well as a snack.
Upcoming Craft Nights will be held on Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Craft projects will include jewelry making and washi tape creations. This is a great opportunity for caregivers to spend time with adults, without worrying about finding a babysitter. Kids will be safe and have fun at the library.
Tanglewood Nature Center will return on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. with live animals. People of all ages are invited to learn about, meet and touch a variety of creatures. This is sure to be a fun and exciting time for everybody. Coffee will be served.
For information on any library programs or activities, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.