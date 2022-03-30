Blossburg Memorial Library is currently open on Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. We are looking for library lovers to help volunteer at the circulation desk. Give us a call or stop in if you want to learn more.

Senior Yoga is back and free at 9 a.m. Tuesdays through April 19 in the library’s Community Room. Although geared for seniors, anyone who feels their health may benefit can attend. Registration forms are available at the library and are posted on Facebook.

Celebrate National Library Week with the Blossburg Memorial Library. We will celebrate National Library Week from Monday, April 4 through Saturday, April 9. This year’s theme is “Connect with Your Library,” and we would like to invite you to connect with us.

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities, as well as promoting library use and support. Stop in to say hi to staff anytime between April 4-9 and receive a free bookmark.

Plus, every time you visit us that week (no limit on number of visits), you will receive a chance to receive a prize in our National Library Week Raffle. Anybody of any age is eligible. If you bring back an overdue book during that week, you will receive an additional entry into the raffle. If you settle a fine on your account (we will work with you), you will receive an additional entry into the raffle. If you update your email with us on your account, you will receive an additional entry. And finally, if you write a quote about what the library means to you, you will receive an additional entry.

There are 4 age divisions for the raffle: infant to age 5, 6-12, 13-17 and adult. We will be so happy for you to visit us during National Library Week.

On Wednesday, April 6 at 5 p.m., we will be hosting a local children’s author as part of our National Library Week celebration. Join us for Story Time with Jeanne Gaugler, author of “What are the Cows Thinking?,” “An Almost Perfect Day!” and “Everyone Makes Mistakes.” There will be light refreshments and activities. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet and talk to an author. Bring the whole family, free and fun.

Preschool/ Homeschool Story Hour is coming back. Children and their caregivers will socialize, listen to books and be engaged in fun and educational activities. Held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from May 3 through May 24. Groups are welcome. Registration forms can be found on Facebook or at the library, however, preregistration is not required.

Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.