Blossburg Memorial Library is currently open on Mondays from 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from 2-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. We are looking for library lovers to help volunteer at the circulation desk. Give us a call or stop in if you want to learn more.
The library will host an evening yoga class for adults of all ages on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. starting on May 3. This six-week class will be held in the library’s Community Room and will run through June 14 (no class on Tuesday, May 31 after the Memorial Day weekend). It’s free but donations to the library are appreciated. Arrive early — space may need to be limited. Registration forms are available at the library and on Facebook.
Our April book club will be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” a novel by Gail Honeyman. This quirky, humorous and uplifting story of friendship and human connection is sure to draw you in. Join our discussion, bring a friend and stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
Preschool/ Homeschool Story Hour is coming back. Children and their caregivers will socialize, listen to books and be engaged in fun and educational activities. Held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from May 3-24, groups are welcome. Registration forms can be found on Facebook or at the library, however, preregistration is not required.
Did you know that the library rents out our downstairs Community Room for parties and gatherings? It’s very affordable and helps support the library – give us a call to see if we can help you with your next party or meeting space. Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.