It’s time for the fantastic Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library Book Sale Fundraiser Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sunday is bag day. It is held in the library’s downstairs Community Room.
The Friends will also host a quilt raffle fundraiser in October and November, and the regular basket raffle is once again scheduled for November. Tickets for both raffles are $1 each. The quilt tickets will be available for purchase during the book sale.
The library’s Saturday hours are back, 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in on a Saturday to say hi and thank a volunteer for helping. Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for a part time staff member and additional volunteers to help us out. Stop in, email or call for more information.
It’s not too late to join our yoga programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Senior Yoga runs on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through Nov. 16. All levels welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
Kids can still sign up for Yoga & Art this fall. This fun and unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative, while having fun. Held on Thursdays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7). For children in grades 1 through 6, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
Give the library a call or email, or stop by for further details on library happenings: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.