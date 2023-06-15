Summer at the Blossburg Memorial Library is here and there are many free programs for people of all ages.
All Together Now Summer Reading is held on Tuesdays through July 25 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., except July 4. Children ages 4-12 will work, “all together now,” while having fun and learning new things. On June 27 at 10 a.m., the Tanglewood Nature Center will visit the program with a variety of live animals. All participants of Summer Reading will receive a prize and snack each week, as well as a free book of their choice at the last session.
An adult and teen reading challenge will be held all summer at the library. Sign up based on where you live in Tioga County and track the number of books you’ve read through Monday, Aug. 21. The team with the highest average of books per person will win a prize. E-books and audio books do count.
Momentum Music Services will facilitate, “Sign & Sing,” for 0-5 year olds and their caregivers on Fridays from June 23-July 28 at 11 a.m. “Sign & Sing,” incorporates Baby American Sign Language into songs, movement and instrument play. All participants will receive a snack each week and a free book on the last day.
Craft Nights will be held on Thursdays June 15, June 22, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. Adults will craft and socialize upstairs while children create projects downstairs, supervised by library staff. All supplies will be included, as well as a snack.
“Gardening Together,” for kids of all ages and their caregivers will be held from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays June 19, June 26, July 24, July 31s, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Guided by Blossburg’s Plant Nanny, participants will learn to grow vegetables from seedling to harvest. All supplies are included and everybody will take home veggies at the end of the program..
The library will partner with Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to host several STEM programs for ages 5-12. This exciting partnership will continue in the fall with new and exciting activities once a month after school.
“Passport to Adventure Camp,” for kids ages 5-12 will be held June 26–30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will explore the world together through art, music, games, snacks and activities. Each participant will receive a free book.
Book Club will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 4 p.m. We will be discussing Colleen Hoover’s very popular novel, “Verity.” Join us for a fun and lively discussion of this book.
Space may be limited for some children’s programs and pre-registration is recommended. Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for more information. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.