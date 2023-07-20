Blossburg Memorial Library will host a free public concert by folk/world music duo Simple Gifts on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. This opportunity has been made possible thanks to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ Entry to Project Stream grant program administered by the Community Giving Foundation in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
The last session of All Together Now Summer Reading is on Tuesday, July 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. We will learn the basics of sign language from instructor Chris Chester. In addition, every child there will receive a free book.
“Gardening Together” for kids of all ages and their caregivers continues on four more Mondays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on July 24 and 31; Aug. 7 and 14. Guided by Blossburg’s Plant Nanny, participants will learn gardening skills while growing vegetables from seedling to harvest. All supplies are included and everybody will take home veggies at the end of the program.
The library is partnering with Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to host STEM programming for ages 5-12. On Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. we will “Engineer Together” and make catapults; participants will get to launch projectiles. This partnership will continue in the fall will new activities once a month after school.
On Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., instructor Chris Chester will facilitate “Learning to Sign Together.” This workshop will teach the basics of American Sign Language to adults and teens.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival will visit the library on Monday, July 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are invited to listen to professional musicians, learn about their instruments, and hear different types of sounds and genres of music.
Adult Craft Nights and Kids Craft Nights will be held simultaneously two more times during the summer. Adults will craft and socialize upstairs, while children will create projects downstairs, supervised by library staff.
Anyone can attend — even without children — and artistic or crafty skills are not necessary. All supplies will be included, as well as a snack. Upcoming Craft Nights are Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Craft projects will include jewelry making and washi tape creations.
Tanglewood Nature Center will return on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. with live animals. People of all ages are invited to learn about, meet and touch a variety of creatures. This is sure to be a fun and exciting time for everybody.
For information on any of the programs, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and details can be found on Facebook or at the library.