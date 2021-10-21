It’s not too late to join the Blossburg Memorial Library’s Senior Yoga Program. Held on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through Nov. 16, all levels are welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
The Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library are holding a quilt raffle fundraiser in October and November, and the regular basket raffle is once again scheduled for November. Tickets for both raffles are $1 each. The quilt tickets are available for purchase now and the basket raffle tickets will be available on Nov. 1.
October’s Book Club book is “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” by Diane Ackerman. We will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Join our discussion about this bestseller which tells the true story of zookeepers in Warsaw who saved hundreds of people from Nazi hands … a true story of empathy and survival. Stop by the library to check out a copy of the book. Anybody can join us, even if they haven’t read the book – bring a friend!
The library’s Saturday hours are back, 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in on a Saturday to say hi and thank a volunteer for helping. Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out. Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.