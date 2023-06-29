Free programs continue at the Blossburg Memorial Library this summer. All Together Now Summer Reading runs on Tuesdays through July 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. (no program on July 4). Children ages 4-12 will learn about friendship, kindness and teamwork and will work “All Together Now” while listening to stories, making crafts, playing games and learning new things.
Summer Reading isn’t just for kids. An adult and teen community reading challenge will be held all summer at the library. Anybody from anywhere in Tioga County is invited to sign up based on where you live and participate. All you need to do is track reading through Monday, Aug. 21 (number of books).
The library will track the total reading in various Tioga County municipalities (Arnot, Blossburg Borough, Covington, etc.). At the end of the 10 weeks, every member of the team with the highest average of books read per person will win a prize. Represent your municipality and read all summer. E-books and audio books do count.
Don’t miss “Community Helpers Together,” on Friday, July 7 from noon to 2 p.m. Meet local emergency services workers, hear about how they help the community and check out their cool vehicles in the library’s parking lot. We will be visited by local fire, ambulance, police, state police, and more. Fun for all ages.
The library will host the popular folk music duo, Simple Gifts, on Wednesday and Thursday, July 19 and 20. Music camp with Simple Gifts will be held both days from 1:45 to 4 p.m. Kids of all ages and their caregivers will learn about and try out a variety of folk instruments and learn to play the ukulele. No musical experience necessary.
On Wednesday night, July 19, Simple Gifts will host a Musician’s Workshop at 7 p.m. Calling all musicians to attend this opportunity: advanced or beginner, professional or amateur, young or old. Jam and arrange music with Simple Gifts.
Children and adult participants of these two opportunities will be invited to join Simple Gifts for their public concert at the library on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Music camp participants and Musician’s Workshop participants will each play a piece during this fun concert. Simple Gifts will perform world and folk music using a variety of 10-12 instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, hammered dulcimer, banjo, psaltery, shruti box, baritone fiddle and banjolin. It’s free and open to the public; all ages are welcome.
The Friends of the Library will serve refreshments at the Musicians’ Workshop and public concert. This series of programs is made possible thanks to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ Entry to Project Stream grant program administered by the Community Giving Foundation in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
Space may be limited for some children’s programs and pre-registration is recommended. For information on any of the aforementioned programs, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.