Morning Yoga at the Blossburg Memorial Library has been extended for two weeks to make up for snow days. This is free at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays in our Community Room through May 2.
We will also host a free six-week evening yoga session starting on April 13. This will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through May 18.
Preschool Story Hour is coming back for the spring. Kids and their caregivers will have a fun time socializing, listening to books and participating in educational activities.
Free on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from April 11 through May 30.
Celebrate National Poetry Month with us. Poet and oral memoirist Michael Czarnecki will present, “Poems and Stories From the Highways and Biways of America” on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. Hear Michael’s poems and tales about the people, places and surprising happenings that have occurred over the miles and decades of his many adventures.
Light refreshments will be provided and there will be open mic time after the presentation to share a poem, story or song of your own.
This event is free and open to the public, thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information on any of our programs or initiatives and follow us on Facebook to see all of our updates.