The Blossburg Memorial Library’s free program offerings continue through August. “Gardening Together” for kids of all ages and their caregivers continues on two more Mondays from 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Aug. 7 and 14.
Guided by Blossburg’s Plant Nanny, participants will learn valuable gardening skills, growing vegetables from seedling to harvest. All supplies are included and everybody will take home veggies at the end of the program. Anybody can join the group, even if they didn’t attend previous sessions.
Adult Craft Nights and Kids Craft Nights will be held simultaneously two more times during the summer. Adults will craft and socialize upstairs, while children of all ages will create projects downstairs, supervised by library staff. Anybody can attend, even those without children. Artistic or crafty skills are not necessary.
All supplies will be included, as well as a snack. Upcoming Craft Nights will be held on Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Craft projects will include jewelry making and washi tape creations.
Tanglewood Nature Center will return on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. with live animals. People of all ages are invited to learn about, meet and touch a variety of creatures. Coffee will be served.
The library’s next Book Club meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. to discuss “Sisters in Arms,” by Kaia Alderson. Join us to discuss this historical novel about the daring Black women of the 6888th, who served during World War II, and whose stories should not be forgotten. Stop by anytime to borrow a copy of the book; anybody can join us.
For information on any library programs or activities, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.