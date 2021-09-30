The Blossburg Memorial Library’s Saturday hours are back from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in to say hi and thank a volunteer for helping.
Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for a part-time staff member and additional volunteers to help us. Stop in, email or call for more information.
It’s not too late to join our yoga programs. Senior yoga is back and runs on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through Nov. 16. All levels are welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
Kids can still sign up for Yoga & Art this fall. This program will inspire your child to be active and creative, while having fun. Held on Thursdays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7). For children in first through sixth grades, this program is free thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
The Friends of the Library have exciting announcements. The Book Sale Fundraiser will be Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sunday is bag day. We are still accepting donations for our sale of books, DVDs, and audio books in good and clean condition. Donations can be placed in the container behind the library.
The Friends will also host a quilt raffle fundraiser in October and November, and the regular basket raffle is once again scheduled for November. Tickets for both raffles are $1 each. The quilt tickets will be available at the library in October and at the book sale.
Give the library a call or email, or stop by for further details on library happenings: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.