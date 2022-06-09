The Blossburg Memorial Library has an ocean of program offerings this summer for kids and teens. Programs kick off on Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. with SummerQuest/Summer Reading. Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Swim over to the library for projects, games, crafts, books, prizes and STEAM activities. Held on Thursdays through July 21, this program is for kids ages 4-12, but younger and older siblings are welcome.
If you like dinosaurs, visit the Ancient Undersea Reptile Show Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will be back to take you and your children on a scientific exploration of the ancient seas from 70 million years ago. Meet Molly the Mosasaur, a 15-foot ancient undersea reptile, along with other creatures that lived with Molly including an “X” fish and a baby crocodile. After the show, kids can participate in the Dig Workshop and learn how to dig up ancient fossils and identify them.
Yoga & Arts Camp, facilitated by retired teacher Sue Greene, will be held Monday to Friday, June 20-24 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day. Kids ages 5-12 will have the opportunity to be active and creative, while having lots of fun.
Songs of the Sea Music Program, facilitated by Momentum Music Services, will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from June 21-July 26 for kids ages 5-12. This program will take kids on a nautical voyage through songs and instruments associated with boats and the ocean and its creatures.
Join us on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. as we host Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum for, “Save the Ocean: Oceans of Possibilities.” Meet a live water and land turtle and learn how to help our ocean friends.
Kids programs planned for July include An Animal Adventure featuring live exotic animals on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. and Enchanted Yoga to be held Monday-Friday, July 25-19, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. In August, we will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for, “Baby Shark & Friends,” on Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., and Johna Neal will present “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour” on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. kids will learn about planting and caring.
Teens are invited to join us at the library during the week of July 18-22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. each day for “Teen Summer Chill.” Teens are welcome to be themselves at the library. We’ll do some yoga to relax, some art to get creative and there will be plenty of time to hang out with friends.
All programs are free to participants, thanks to generous grants and donations from individuals and various community groups and foundations including the Ward Foundation, the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library, and the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance. Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details, and just to say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also call 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for information.