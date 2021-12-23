Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.