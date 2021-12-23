Season’s greetings from the Blossburg Memorial Library. Thanks to all those who have supported us this year. We appreciate our patrons and our community.
Our December book club will be pushed back a week to accommodate the holidays. We will discuss, “Hidden Figures,” by Margo Lee Shetterly on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Join us to discuss the #1 New York Times Bestseller that inspired the film and tells the untold story of the black women mathematicians who helped win the space race. Stop in any time to pick up a copy of the book to read before the meeting.
Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for additional volunteers to help us out at the circulation desk.
We are also in search of a library board member who resides in the area of Bloss Township, Covington Township, Putnam Township, Hamilton Township or Ward Township. If interested, please send us a letter of interest with your contact information.
Stop in, email or call for more information about any of our initiatives: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.