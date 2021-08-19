Summer may be almost over, but programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library continue.
Senior Yoga is coming back. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. All levels welcome. While the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend.
Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library. We will be using chairs, but if you prefer a mat, bring your own.
Sign your kids up for Yoga & Art this fall. This fun and unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative, while having fun. Held on Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. There is no class on Thursday, Oct. 7.
This month’s book club meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will discuss Josh Magnotta’s, “A Sweet, Soft Glow,” a sci-fi suspenseful thriller that partly takes place in rural Pennsylvania.
For further details on library happenings, stop by the library or contact us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.