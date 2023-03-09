The Blossburg Memorial Library is now open until 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. Our full hours are Monday-Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; Friday from noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Morning Yoga continues on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through April 18. It’s free, thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation.
Our next Book Club meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 4 p.m. Join us for a discussion of “News of the World,” a novel by Paulette Jiles. You’ve seen the movie; now read the heartwarming book that is part adventurous Western, part coming-of-age story and part tale of redemption. Stop in anytime to borrow a copy. Anybody can join us, even if they haven’t read the book. Feel free to bring a friend.
Join us for “Clear Out the Closet Family Arts & Crafts Night” on Wednesday, April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s fun for all ages; bring the entire family and see what you can create with our assorted supplies. Free snacks provided. No artistic talent needed; join us.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for more information on our programs or initiatives and follow us on Facebook to see updates.