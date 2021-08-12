Senior Yoga is coming back to the Blossburg Memorial Library. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. All levels are welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Classes are held in the library’s Community Room. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
This month’s book club meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing Josh Magnotta’s, “A Sweet, Soft Glow,” a sci-fi suspenseful thriller that partly takes place in rural Pennsylvania.
For further details on library happenings, stop by the library or contact us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.