Morning Yoga is back at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Classes are held on Tuesdays through April 18 at 9 a.m. in the Community Room. It’s free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation.
Our next book club meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. We will be discussing “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins. Join us for a discussion of this thrilling and unforgettable novel full of survival, danger, love and hope. Stop by anytime to borrow a copy.
Our library is participating in Raise the Region, a unique 30-hour fundraising campaign. Please consider making an online donation to our library between Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Stretch funds and prizes are available thanks to the generous sponsors of Raise the Region, so your donation to us will go even further. Online donations can be made at RaisetheRegion.org (search for Blossburg Memorial Library) or from the Raise the Region button on our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.
Blossburg Memorial Library will host anopen house for all ages to celebrate the kick-off of Raise the Region on Wednesday, March 8 from 6-10 p.m. There will be refreshments, games, STEM and other kids activities, door prizes, library information and more.
The event is free to attend, although we hope you consider making an online donation to us. We can provide tech support to help you log on and make a donation to our library or to any of the other participating non-profit organizations.
Our library will be open for all normal library services during the open house, as well. We hope you can join us.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information and follow us on Facebook to see all of our updates.