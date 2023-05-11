Evening Yoga continues at the Blossburg Memorial Library on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through May 18. It’s free; all levels are welcome.
Preschool/ Homeschool Story Hour is held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through May 30. Kids and their caregivers will have a fun time socializing, listening to books and participating in educational activities. It’s free and fun.
The next meeting of our Book Club will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m.
We will be discussing “Home Reading Service,” a novel by Fabio Morabito.
Stop by anytime to borrow a copy of this book. Anybody can join us, even if they haven’t read the book yet. Feel free to bring a friend.
Did you know that we host mahjong every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in our Community Room? It’s free and fun; newcomers are welcome. Don’t know how to play? We’ll teach you.
Contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for further information on any of our programs or initiatives and follow us on Facebook to see all of our updates.